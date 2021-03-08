Coherent Ditches Lumentum Deal, Sides With Rival $6.5B Bid

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- Laser tools and systems developer Coherent Inc. said in regulatory filings Monday it's ending its previously announced $5.7 billion deal to be bought by Lumentum Holdings Inc. in favor of a competing proposal from II-VI Inc. worth $6.5 billion. In a separate statement, Wilson Sonsini-guided optical networking and laser business Lumentum said it's been told by Skadden-led Coherent it has until March 11 to respond with a better deal than that offered by II-VI, and added that under the terms of their Jan. 18 deal Coherent would pay a $217.6 million break-up fee. The development could be the end of a...

