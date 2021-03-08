ICE Tells Court It's Winding Down Long-Term Family Detention

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 11:03 PM EST) -- The Biden administration is planning to close down the nation's three family detention centers in a move away from long-term family detention in the United States, according to a recent court filing. One of the centers will be converted into an adult-only facility while the other two will be used only for short-term family detentions of less than 72 hours, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told a California federal court Friday in a report intended to update the court on the state of COVID-19 in ICE-run facilities. The Berks, Pennsylvania, facility will be making the transition to an adult-only detention center...

