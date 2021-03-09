Altice Employees Suffered Clear Injury By Breach, Judge Says

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge kept most claims in a data privacy suit lodged against cable giant Altice USA by its current and former employees, highlighting how three of the named plaintiffs already experienced identity theft due to the breach. The employees sued Altice for not properly protecting itself from a 2019 phishing campaign that targeted employees and possibly gave hackers access to an unencrypted report that contained personal data, including Social Security numbers, of every single current and former employee at Altice or an Altice-owned company. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman blasted Altice in his Monday opinion and order...

