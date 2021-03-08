Baker Hughes Looks To Enforce Nigeria Gas Plant Award

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- Oil industry giant Baker Hughes is urging a New York court to enforce an arbitral award dismissing a Luxembourg construction company's more than $700 million claim stemming from a stymied Nigerian gas plant project, while parallel litigation to vacate the award remains ongoing. Baker Hughes argued in its petition on Friday that the district court is obligated by international treaty to enforce the award, saying that International Engineering & Construction SA won't be able to prove that one of the narrow grounds for refusing enforcement exists in this case. "Given that the parties and the tribunal followed the contracts' arbitration agreement...

