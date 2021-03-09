Seneca Nation Asks 2nd Circ. To Revisit Gambling Ruling

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- The Seneca Nation of Indians has urged the Second Circuit to rethink its decision to uphold a $225 million arbitration award to the state of New York in a gambling compact dispute, saying the U.S. interior secretary was never given the legally required chance to review an extension of the deal that could cost the tribe $1 billion. The federally recognized Seneca Nation is seeking to overturn a unanimous circuit court panel's Feb. 22 decision that an arbitration panel didn't flout the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act when it said the tribe's gambling compact with New York had been extended by seven...

