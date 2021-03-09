Real Estate Rumors: Ryan, Ladder Capital, Robert Christoph

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 2:27 PM EST) -- Associated Bank has loaned $28.16 million for a warehouse project in Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The loan to Minneapolis developer Ryan Cos. is for a project on Southwest 132nd Avenue close to the Kendall Tamiami Executive Airport, where Ryan is planning to build a 65,536-square-foot warehouse to be used as an e-commerce distribution facility, according to the report. R&B Realty Group has landed $50.88 million in financing from Ladder Capital for a pair of office buildings in Manhattan, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The loan is for 28 W. 36th St. and 32 W....

