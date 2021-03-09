11th Circ. Won't Revive Rental Co.'s $5M Failure-To-Settle Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused on Tuesday to resurrect a defunct party rental company's negligence suit against Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. for not settling a man's suit over brain injuries from playing "bubble soccer" at a Georgia high school within the policy limits before a $5 million verdict was reached. Game Truck Georgia LLC, which says the verdict put it out of business, argued Atlantic Specialty should have settled the underlying suit under the $1 million policy limits. The Eleventh Circuit, in the unpublished opinion, said Game Truck brought its suit too soon, as Atlantic Specialty plans to appeal the $5 million...

