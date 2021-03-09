High Court, 7th Circ. End White House's Public Charge Appeal

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- The Biden administration stopped defending the "public charge" policy in courts around the country on Tuesday, effectively blocking the Trump White House's attempts to penalize immigrants for using certain public benefits. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security explained Tuesday night that defending the policy, which makes obtaining green cards more difficult for immigrants who rely on public assistance programs, was neither in the public interest, nor an efficient use of government resources. "The 2019 public charge rule was not in keeping with our nation's values. It penalized those who access health benefits and other government services available to them," said Alejandro...

