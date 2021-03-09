Zurich Loses Bankruptcy Appeal Over $18M Ga. Verdict

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- Illinois-based subsidiaries of Zurich Insurance Group lost their appeal Tuesday of a ruling that an $18 million jury verdict awarded to the companies in relation to an underlying workers compensation case is dischargeable through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy. A Georgia federal judge affirmed the bankruptcy court's March 2020 denial of the Zurich companies' motion for summary judgment that the verdict against debtor Henry C. Hardin III can't be discharged through his bankruptcy. Hardin was deemed responsible in 2018 for an arbitration award against Professional Management Services Group Inc. as the alter ego of the company, which Zurich arbitrated against in 2013...

