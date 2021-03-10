Real Estate Rumors: Sunbeam, Bank Leumi, Hotel Properties

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- Sunbeam Television Corp. has purchased a North Bay Village, Florida, property for $29 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 1415 N.E. 79th St., which includes a 17,426-square-foot building on 3.36 acres, and the seller is an entity managed by investor Andre Radandt, according to the report. The buyer plans to demolish the existing structure, according to the report. Bank Leumi USA has loaned $140 million to a venture of Rabsky Group and Spencer Equity Group for a Brooklyn development project, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The loan is for 174 Harrison Ave., where the companies are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS