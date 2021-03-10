Southwest Military Leave Suit Frozen For Class Cert Challenge

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 3:11 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines convinced a federal judge to freeze a class action accusing the company of violating federal law by failing to pay thousands of workers for short stints of military time, while the Ninth Circuit mulls whether to second-guess letting the workers proceed as a group. U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California, on Tuesday granted Southwest's motion to stay while the airline petitions the Ninth Circuit for permission to file an interlocutory appeal, saying the carrier presented legitimate concerns about a class certification greenlit a month earlier. If the circuit court accepts Southwest's petition, the carrier will be able...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS