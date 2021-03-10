Dem. Bill Seeks COVID-19 Data At Migrant Detention Facilities

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- Senate Democrats reintroduced a bill on Tuesday that would strengthen public health oversight of immigration detention facilities by providing for data collection on COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts. The COVID-19 in Immigration Detention Data Transparency Act requires U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Office of Refugee Resettlement, and facilities those agencies contract with to publish testing and vaccination data on a weekly basis. It would also require those agencies to submit reports to Congress on their facilities' health protocols and practices, including their standards for medical care and sanitation policies. "Many detained people are at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS