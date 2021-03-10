Pro Players Warn Justices Of Dangers Of NCAA Amateurism

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- The biggest unions in professional sports have joined the chorus of voices imploring the U.S. Supreme Court to find that the National Collegiate Athletic Association has been trampling on antitrust laws by restricting compensation and education-related benefits for its athletes. Unions for the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association and the National Women's Soccer League joined together on a passionate amicus brief Wednesday, in which they urged the court to declare the NCAA's amateurism rules illegal. "The NCAA's amateurism rules demand that college athletes sacrifice their minds and bodies for their schools and for their...

