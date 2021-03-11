Poultry Giants Can't Dodge Workers' Wage-Fixing Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge declined to toss proposed class action claims from workers against three poultry companies accused of plotting to keep wages low and also rejected an effort to trim the suit to exclude jobs the plaintiffs didn't do. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher turned down three separate requests to dismiss Jennie-O Turkey Store Inc., Mountaire Farms Inc. and Sanderson Farms Inc. from the litigation on various grounds they cited in December. She also ruled against limiting the suit's scope to hourly, not salaried, work and to leave out turkey processing jobs. Numerous poultry producers ensnared in the suit,...

