Drivers Say They're Misclassified As Independent Contractors

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- Vulcan Materials Co. misclassified drivers as independent contractors to get around having to pay them overtime wages, even as they sometimes worked up to 60 hours a week, drivers said in a proposed collective action in Georgia federal court. In a complaint Wednesday, the drivers accused Vulcan, which says it is the largest producer of construction aggregates in the U.S., and Southeast Division Logistics LLC, a Vulcan division, of stiffing drivers on overtime pay by making them sign independent contractor agreements despite controlling their work. Derrick Bailey, who has worked as a driver for Vulcan based in Atlanta, filed the suit. He...

