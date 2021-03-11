Debt Collector Could Face $21M Tab In Data Breach Deal

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- Bankrupt collection agency Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau agreed Thursday to implement data security practices and be on the hook for a potential $21 million payment to end a multistate investigation into a monthslong data breach that exposed the personal information of about 20 million individuals. The attorneys general of 41 states said they had reached a deal with Retrieval-Masters to end the probe into its subsidiary American Medical Collection Agency, which specializes in small-balance medical debt collection for laboratories and medical testing facilities. Retrieval-Masters filed for bankruptcy in July 2019, a few weeks after it was revealed that a data breach at...

