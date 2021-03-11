Ga. Judge Likely To Stay Insurance Bid Over Hotel Sex Cases

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Thursday said he'll "probably" stall, but won't outright end, an insurance company's bid to escape coverage for its insured hotel companies facing negligence and liability claims in underlying sex trafficking cases. The declaratory judgment action from Mt. Hawley Insurance Co., may be procedurally improper until the underlying complaints are decided, U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II said from the bench during a remote hearing. But he denied a motion from the two sex trafficking accusers in the underlying cases to outright dismiss the case, in which Mt. Hawley wants a finding it can rescind its policies...

