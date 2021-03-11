FCA's $307M Emissions Deal Can't Help Opt-Outs, Judge Says

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 11:30 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday told a group of Chrysler drivers who allege their EcoDiesel vehicles were rigged with emissions-cheating devices but opted out of a $307 million class action settlement that they can't point to the class's damages theory to bolster their own. During a video conference on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's motion to dismiss the opt-out claims and avoid bellwether trials, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said he was having a hard time understanding the plaintiffs' argument that they suffered economic losses since the company agreed to bring the vehicles into compliance as part of the nationwide settlement...

