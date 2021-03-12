IPhone Gamer Gets 2nd Try After 'Lacking' Antitrust Complaint

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge is allowing a proposed class of iPhone gamers to amend a complaint accusing Apple of anti-competitive behavior in the iOS subscription-based mobile gaming services market after finding the initial complaint "wholly lacking in any substantive allegations." U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Thursday granted Apple's bid to dismiss the complaint, but ruled that named plaintiff John Pistacchio has until March 30 to file an amended complaint addressing the deficiencies she found in his pleadings. Pistacchio lodged the complaint in October on behalf of purchasers of Apple Arcade, a subscription mobile gaming service Apple launched in September 2019 that allows...

