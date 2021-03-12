9th Circ. Turns Away Southwest's Midcase Class Cert. Appeal

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 3:18 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit won't hear Southwest Airlines' interlocutory challenge to the certification of a class of 6,700 Southwest workers who say the company violated federal law by failing to pay them for short stints of military leave. In a Wednesday order, U.S. Circuit Judges Milan Smith and Bridget Bade rejected Southwest's petition to bring an immediate appeal of a class certification order issued in early February. On Tuesday, Southwest convinced a trial court to stay the suit, but after the Ninth Circuit's denial, the district court overseeing the case ended the stay and set a hearing for March 18. "The one-day...

