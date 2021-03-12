Lieff Cabraser Can't Freeze $1M State St. Fee Cut Amid Appeal

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP failed to persuade a Massachusetts federal judge Friday to freeze $1.1 million of its fee slated for repayment in the wake of an overbilling scandal connected to a $300 million settlement with State Street Corp. The firm, one of three ordered to repay seven-figure sums to the settlement fund, had sought to keep the money in escrow as it asks the First Circuit to review Senior U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf's reallocations of the fee award. Denying Lieff Cabraser's motion in a 57-page order Friday, Judge Wolf said the firm isn't likely to succeed...

