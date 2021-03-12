Emirati Co. Gets Google Info Bid Nixed In $90M Award Row

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday nixed subpoenas requesting information from Google as Cessna tries to track down an Emirati company's assets to enforce a $90 million arbitral award relating to a defaulted business jet lease deal, saying the aircraft manufacturer hadn't provided proper notification. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Nathaniel Fox agreed with Al Ghaith Holding Co. PJSC that the subpoenas are procedurally improper. The United Arab Emirates-based company argued in October that its ability to protect its interests in the dispute with CesFin Ventures LLC was prejudiced as a result, since it had been left with limited time to analyze and...

