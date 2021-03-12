Law Firm Admonished For 'False' Ads In Gilead HIV Drug Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 11:04 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Friday admonished a firm representing consumers accusing Gilead of hiding side effects of the anti-HIV drug Truvada and related products, saying the record shows the firm Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP is responsible for disseminating misleading advertising while also sanctioning it for violating a protective order. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar partially granted motions filed by Gilead Sciences Inc., which makes Truvada, and said the record supported Gilead's arguments that plaintiffs' counsel Robert C. Hilliard and Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP violated a protective order and are behind advertising that made a number of misleading claims. The judge...

