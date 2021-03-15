Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MLB Urges 2nd Circ. To Confirm $6M Arb. Award

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball is urging the Second Circuit to enforce a more than $6 million arbitral award against its erstwhile Dominican broadcaster following a dispute over unpaid rights fees, arguing that the broadcaster's appeal is just the latest salvo in a yearslong avoidance campaign.

Major League Baseball Properties Inc. — the licensing agent for the 30 major league teams — argued on Friday that there is no legitimate basis under which Corporación de Televisión y Microonda Rafa, or Telemicro, can prevail in the appeal.

The Dominican company argued in January that its due process rights had been "repeatedly trampled" during the...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

