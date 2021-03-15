MLB Urges 2nd Circ. To Confirm $6M Arb. Award

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball is urging the Second Circuit to enforce a more than $6 million arbitral award against its erstwhile Dominican broadcaster following a dispute over unpaid rights fees, arguing that the broadcaster's appeal is just the latest salvo in a yearslong avoidance campaign. Major League Baseball Properties Inc. — the licensing agent for the 30 major league teams — argued on Friday that there is no legitimate basis under which Corporación de Televisión y Microonda Rafa, or Telemicro, can prevail in the appeal. The Dominican company argued in January that its due process rights had been "repeatedly trampled" during the...

