Will Smith Body Double Sues 'Bad Boys' Cos. Over Leg Loss

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A former stuntman and body double for actor Will Smith says the film producers and stunt staff for "Bad Boys For Life" negligently caused a motorcycle rollover that resulted in his left leg being amputated below the knee, in a complaint removed to a Georgia federal court on Friday. Maryland resident Shamar Parker brought negligence and punitive damages claims against California-based Columbia Pictures Industries Inc. and 2.0 Entertainment Financing LLC, as well as the film's stunt coordinators Andy and Jack Gill and special effects coordinator Eric Frazier. Parker said they used a hydraulic lift system to force a motorcycle's back tires...

