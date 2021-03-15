Cooley-Led DigitalOcean Leads 5 Planned IPOs Totaling $2B

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed cloud computing firm DigitalOcean launched plans for an estimated $751 million initial public offering on Monday, leading five new IPO prospects that could raise about $2 billion combined, bolstering a pipeline that appears robust through late March. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., advised by Cooley LLP, plans to offer 16.5 million shares priced between $44 and $47, raising $750.8 million at midpoint, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Four companies with smaller IPOs also joined the fray. Defense contractor Leonardo DRS Inc. set a price range on Monday for an estimated $670 million IPO, followed by...

