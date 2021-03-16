Biden Officials Mull Software Vendor Cybersecurity Grades

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is considering rolling out a cybersecurity rating scale for software companies, in a system that would resemble sanitation grades given to New York City restaurants or the security labels that Singapore puts on online-connected devices. An executive order that will include ideas for how such a system will look is in the works and will be released "in the next few weeks," a senior administration official told reporters during a press briefing Friday. The plan would aim to create a more transparent "market" for cybersecurity following a slew of major security incidents that private companies and public institutions are...

