No Early Win For Trafficking Victims Against Hotel Insurer

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has denied a bid by sex trafficking victims to toss a coverage suit by the insurer of hotel operators and franchisors they are suing, ruling it's too early to say whether the operators knew about assaults committed against the victims at their hotel. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II refused Monday to dismiss Mt. Hawley Insurance Co.'s declaratory judgment action asking him to rescind the insurance policy, saying he wasn't persuaded by the accusers' argument that the insurer's application question, "Explain any prior incidents of sexual/physical assaults," was vague, unclear and didn't specifically address sex trafficking...

