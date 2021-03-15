Eye On ERISA: Q&A With Zuckerman Spaeder Partners

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Fresh off a victory in a fight over UnitedHealth's refusal to cover a popular autism treatment, Zuckerman Spaeder LLP's D. Brian Hufford and Jason Cowart talked to Law360 about the next frontiers in coverage litigation and how the Biden administration can get tough on enforcement of the federal mental health parity law. D. Brian Hufford Jason Cowart The two attorneys have pioneered using Employee Retirement Income Security Act class actions as a method of forcing employee health plan administrators to comply with the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, scoring several notable wins against UnitedHealth's behavioral health unit in recent...

