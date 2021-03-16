Davis Wright Adds Ex-FCC, WilmerHale Litigator In Calif.

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has added a litigator previously with WilmerHale who most recently worked as an appellate lawyer with the Federal Communications Commission, the firm has announced. Thaila Sundaresan will work in San Francisco as part of Davis Wright's technology and communications practice, where she will focus on matters involving the California Public Utilities Commission and the FCC, according to the firm's announcement Monday. Sundaresan will use her experience working for government regulators and the private sector to guide her efforts on appellate and regulatory matters for clients based in the broadband, communications and technology sectors, according to Davis Wright....

