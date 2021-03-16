Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Microsoft, Amazon Can't Ditch Face ID Privacy Claims

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge declined to toss a pair of putative class actions accusing Microsoft and Amazon of violating Illinois residents' privacy rights in the course of an "arms race" to develop facial recognition products, rejecting the companies' arguments that their conduct fell outside the purview of Illinois' unique biometric privacy law. 

Chicago residents Steven Vance and Tim Janecyk last year filed separate but nearly identical lawsuits against Amazon and Microsoft claiming that the tech giants violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by using a data set compiled by IBM containing geometric scans of their faces without their permission. 

Microsoft and Amazon...

