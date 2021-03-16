Real Estate Rumors: Contour Saws, Bove, Sonder

Andrew McIntyre By

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) --is hoping to sell two properties in Des Plaines, Illinois, Crain's Chicago Business reported Tuesday. The company is seeking to offload an industrial property at 1217 E. Thacker St. as well as an adjacent parcel, and a would-be buyer may be able to build apartments or town houses at the site, according to the report, which said the asking price is unknown.has purchased 39.8 acres in Palm Beach County, Florida, for an undisclosed amount, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for land west of Delray Beach that's owned by the, and Bove could build a mix of apartments and self-storage space there, according to the report.is planning to open a hotel in Manhattan in April, The Real Deal reported Tuesday. The startup leased 9 W. 26th St. from ownerin 2019 and interior renovation work at the property subsequently hit delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.--Editing by Stephen Berg.

