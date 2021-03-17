India Space Agency Unit Rips Restraining Order In $1.3B Fight

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A division of India's space agency has urged a Washington federal judge to rescind a restraining order, claiming it interferes with challenging a $1.3 billion arbitral award against it and blasting the court for being a "gatekeeper" to such proceedings. The International Chamber of Commerce found for Indian telecommunications company Devas Multimedia Private Ltd. and its shareholders in a decades-old dispute over the Indian Space Research Organization's marketing arm Antrix Corp. Ltd. canceling a satellite leasing deal. Antrix blasted the court's February temporary restraining order in its Monday brief opposing a preliminary injunction, saying Devas and its associated companies were positioning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS