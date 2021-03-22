How Nonfungible Tokens Could Disrupt The Legal Landscape

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- When a virtual car sells for more money than most real, material cars, is it a sign of a bubble or a lucrative new industry? In late 2020, a digital car sold for approximately $77,000.[1] And that was just the beginning; The digital collectible market has exploded in recent months, with several pieces selling for more than $1 million.[2] The technology that enables these collectibles is called a nonfungible token.[3] NFTs are similar to traditional cryptocurrency tokens like Bitcoin and Ether. They are digital assets, they exist on a blockchain, they hold value and they can be purchased.[4] Unlike traditional crypto...

