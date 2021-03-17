Tribe In Casino Row Claims Judge Misinterpreted $5.4M Note

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Pinoleville Pomo Nation has again asked a California federal court to undo its ruling that the tribe breached an agreement with a gaming developer over a failed casino project, claiming the judge incorrectly interpreted the terms of a $5.38 million promissory note. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick erred in finding that the maturity date and payment provisions of the note gave JW Gaming Development LLC the legal right to require that the tribe make repayment if no casino was opened, the tribe said Monday. The judge also wrongly found that the tribe's failure to make the full $5.38 million...

