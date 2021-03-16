States Challenge Trump-Era Energy Efficiency Rules

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Eleven states, along with the District of Columbia and New York City, sued the U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday over Trump-era regulations they say inappropriately allow inefficient gas-fired residential furnaces and commercial water heaters to be sold. The states, led by New York and California, filed a petition to review both rules in the D.C. Circuit. The two rules were issued by the DOE in January. One withdrew efficiency standards issued under the Obama administration and the other found that no standards are required because certain technologies are closely related to the performance of the furnaces and water heaters at...

