Lumentum Lobs $6.9B Coherent Offer Amid Bidding War

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 11:55 AM EDT) -- Lumentum Holdings on Wednesday made another revised offer for laser tools and systems developer Coherent Inc. valued at roughly $6.9 billion, in a move meant to convince Coherent it should change course and not merge with a competing bidder. The new cash and stock bid sees Lumentum Holdings Inc. prepared to pay $220 per share in cash and 0.6100 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share, or about $275 per share in total, according to a statement. As part of the proposal, private equity firm Silver Lake Partners has agreed to make a $1 billion equity investment in the...

