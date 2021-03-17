NYPD Officers Say Cos. Should Face Off-Duty Wage Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 2:50 PM EDT) -- TD Bank NA, Duane Reade Inc. and three other companies can't dodge a proposed unpaid wages class and collective action by New York Police Department officers who participated in an off-duty security program, the officers argued in New York federal court. In a filing submitted Tuesday, the officers argued that TD Bank, Duane Reade, B&H Photo Video Pro Audio LLC, Bloomberg LP and Whole Foods Market Group Inc. can't shift liability for the alleged Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law violations to the city and Police Department. The officers had sufficiently pleaded that the companies controlled their work,...

