Health Tech Co. Can't Boot Klamann From ERISA Arbitrations

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge declined to disqualify The Klamann Law Firm from representing workers pursuing arbitration claims that health care technology company DST Systems Inc. mismanaged their retirement savings, even though he kicked the Kansas City-based firm from two ERISA cases in July. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter rejected DST's push Wednesday to get the three-lawyer Klamann firm ousted from a slew of related Missouri arbitrations, finding the issue of whether Klamann is an acceptable choice to represent the plan participants in Employee Retirement Income Security Act arbitration is one Missouri federal courts ought to tackle. "Regardless of whether...

