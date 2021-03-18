Hispanic Workers Say NYC Building Co. Has 'Caste System'

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A group of construction workers of Mexican descent said they were fleeced of pay and called "donkeys" and other slurs while doing asbestos removal without proper protection or licensure for a Manhattan construction firm, according to a complaint filed in New York federal court. Named plaintiffs Luis Arellano, Pedro Leon, Kevin Vega and Balthazar Martinez filed a proposed collective action on Wednesday against Highline Construction Group LLC and its owner Mark Dobbin, claiming they were cheated of overtime wages in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law. The workers — all Hispanic men of Indigenous ethnicity,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS