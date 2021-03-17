Cognizant Can't Get 3rd Circ. Take On Bribery Suit Ruling

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday said Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. can't ask the Third Circuit to immediately review her ruling that former executives' purported state of mind could be attributed to the company in a proposed securities class action over an alleged bribery scheme, saying the "mixed question of law and fact" is not proper for such appellate review. Judge Esther Salas of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey rejected Cognizant's bid to certify for interlocutory appeal her June 5 ruling that Gordon Coburn and Steven E. Schwartz's knowing or reckless state of mind in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS