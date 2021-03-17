HSBC Says It's Ready To Arrange $6M Coal Security Release

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 11:38 PM EDT) -- HSBC Bank told a New York federal judge Wednesday that it's ready to work with a Marshall Islands-based shipping company and its former business partner to arrange the release of nearly $6 million the bank was asked to restrain in an ongoing dispute over coal shipments. Classic Maritime Inc. in January asked federal courts in New York and Texas for permission to seize roughly $6 million as security from Xcoal Energy and Resources LLC. in an attempt to force it to arbitrate a dispute over undelivered shipments of coal. HSBC said in Wednesday's brief that it was served with both complaints in February...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS