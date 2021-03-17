Pomerantz Nabs Lead Counsel In Pebble Mine Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A New York magistrate judge appointed Pomerantz LLP as lead counsel of a proposed class action filed by Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shareholders who say the company violated securities law regarding Alaska's Pebble Mine, finding Wednesday that its client has the greatest financial interest. U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann appointed Pomerantz's client, Lawrence Kelemen, as lead plaintiff, finding that the firm has plenty of experience, including in the Second Circuit, litigating securities fraud class actions. "No purported class members have offered any reason why Pomerantz LLP would be ill-equipped to serve as lead counsel in this case," the judge said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS