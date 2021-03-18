Google Must Face Trimmed Chrome Privacy Suit, Koh Rules

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Wednesday slimmed down a proposed class action accusing Google of collecting personal data from Chrome browser users without permission, finding that the plaintiffs hadn't adequately pled several unlawful interception claims while rejecting the tech giant's argument that the remaining allegations couldn't stand because users had consented to the contested data gathering. Google had urged the Northern District of California judge to toss the suit, which accuses the company of breaking its "express and binding" promise to hundreds of millions of Chrome users that it wouldn't collect their browsing histories, IP addresses and other personal information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS