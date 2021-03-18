NFL Stadium Coverage Row Settles At 2nd Circ. Goal Line

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 12:46 PM EDT) -- A yearslong coverage dispute between a contractor hired to renovate the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium and its insurer settled out of court Wednesday, on the eve of what would have been oral arguments before the Second Circuit. Berkley Assurance Co. and Hunt Construction Group announced the deal in a joint filing, saying they had "worked expeditiously" to settle and are withdrawing the case without seeking costs and fees. Further details were not immediately available. Hunt had appealed in June, after U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman ruled that Berkley did not owe Hunt anything for counterclaims in two disputes with...

