Facebook Judge Says Investor Suit Misstates Board Diversity

Law360, San Francisco (March 18, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge indicated during a hearing Thursday that she intends to toss a shareholder suit alleging the lack of diversity on Facebook's board caused its stock price to fall, saying the investor's claim that there are no Black board members is incorrect. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler told counsel for shareholder Natalie Ocegueda, who filed a derivative action against Facebook officers and directors, that not only does the board's composition appear to have been misstated in the complaint, but that Ocegueda had not sufficiently shown that a pre-suit demand on the board would have been futile. The composition...

