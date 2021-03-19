Service Members Seek Hearing On 3M Earplugs Site

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Service members and veterans on Friday told the Florida federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective 3M earplugs that the multinational company posted a website about the product that could sway potential jurors. The service members requested a hearing on the issue, saying 3M apparently paid to have the link to www.3mearplugsfacts.com show up at the top of web searches for "Combat Arms Ear Plugs" and "earplugs websites." The first bellwether trial is scheduled to start on March 29, and juror questionnaires have already been sent out, the service members said. Because this version of the earplugs was discontinued in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS