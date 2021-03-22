Feds Tell Pot Biz Jury To 'Take Your Pick' From Alleged Lies

Law360, New York (March 22, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan jury is set to weigh charges against two businessmen accused of fooling banks into processing $150 million of transactions for federally illegal cannabis, after prosecutors argued Monday that the men reaped $15 million in fees as they lied to bankers over and over again. Jurors were set to begin deliberations Tuesday in the trial of businessmen Hamid Akhavan and Ruben Weigand on bank fraud conspiracy charges. The trial opened March 1 and is being overseen by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff. Akhavan and Weigand are accused by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office of tricking U.S. banks into...

