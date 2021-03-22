States Say Time Has Come To Let Sackler Suits Proceed

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A group of states asked a New York bankruptcy judge Friday to deny Purdue Pharma's latest request to extend the injunction pausing their suits against the Sackler family, saying allowing their claims to go forward will create a better Chapter 11 plan. The ad hoc committee of so-called nonconsenting states, which had opposed the initial deal that formed the basis of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's proposed Chapter 11 plan, argued that continuing to shield Purdue's former owners in the Sackler family will only get in the way of reaching a final plan containing a Sackler settlement acceptable to all of the drugmaker's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS