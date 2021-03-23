Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sherwin-Williams Loses Judge DQ Bid In Lead Paint Row

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has refused to walk away from several personal injury cases where paint industry companies face lead poisoning claims, rejecting calls by Sherwin-Williams that he step down because he penned an essay criticizing corporations, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and others.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman denied Monday that his March 2020 essay in the Harvard Law & Policy Review has any application to the present cases, that it created the appearance that he could not be impartial or that it constituted an attack on Justice Roberts' integrity, as opposed to disagreement with his opinions.

"It is well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!