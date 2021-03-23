Sherwin-Williams Loses Judge DQ Bid In Lead Paint Row

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has refused to walk away from several personal injury cases where paint industry companies face lead poisoning claims, rejecting calls by Sherwin-Williams that he step down because he penned an essay criticizing corporations, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and others. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman denied Monday that his March 2020 essay in the Harvard Law & Policy Review has any application to the present cases, that it created the appearance that he could not be impartial or that it constituted an attack on Justice Roberts' integrity, as opposed to disagreement with his opinions. "It is well...

